2020 might’ve been a dreadful year for most of us but keeping certain traditions alive is one way to cope with. That’s why December is still, even in 2020, the award season and BMW managed to claim some valuable wins this time around too. The German car maker won multiple awards in competitions set up by Auto Bild, Computer Bild and Auto moto und sport, all of them reputable magazines from their homeland.

In the Connected Car Awards presented by Auto Bild and Computer Bild, the BMW Digital Key was recognized as the winner, a feature that will make your life considerably easier with the integration of your key fob into your smartphone. The BMW 3 Series was also deemed the car with the most innovative connectivity features in the ‘Connected Cars’ category by some 11,000 readers who completed the survey carried out by the auto, motor und sport and Moove magazines.

The BMW Driving Assistant Professional collected the most votes from readers in the “Driver Assistance Systems Safety” category as well, marking yet another win. The ongoing expansion of connectivity towards a digital, emission-free future is – according to BMW – one of the central areas of activity through which the company is driving forward its strategic transformation of the mobility sector.

Christoph Grote, Senior Vice President Digital Car, BMW Group, expressed his appreciation for the awards: “On behalf of the whole team at BMW I would like to sincerely thank all the readers involved for the three awards,” he said. “For us, these distinctions represent the best reward and motivation – above all, because the readers have decided the outcome. This vote of confidence from you confirms to us that we are heading in the right direction, and we will continue to do everything we can to delight our customers over and over again.”