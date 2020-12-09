The BMW 3 Series has never had to face such stiff competition. For the first few decades of the 3 Series’ existence, it’s cruised past its rivals, as if they were standing still. It dominated the segment with superior chassis dynamics, sublime steering and beautiful, sonorous engines. However, in recent years, the competition has caught up and has delivered excellent sport sedans that genuinely rival Bavaria’s four-door darling. One such car is the Genesis G70 and it’s downright dangerous for BMW.

In this new review from Canada’s Driving, we get to take a look at a competition between the BMW M340i and Genesis G70 3.3T. Both cars are pretty similar on paper; they both use turbocharged six-cylinder engines, eight-speed automatics, and, in this case, all-wheel drive. The BMW is a bit more powerful, with 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, compared to the G70’s 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft. Still, they’re both seriously quick.

We’ve driven both cars as well, albeit not back-to-back, and it’s really tough. However, personally, I think the BMW M340i is the better overall car but only just. The Genesis G70 is a genuinely outstanding sport sedan. It’s every bit as fast as the M340i, actually feels a bit more playful, has great steering and a nice cabin. However, the M340i’s engine is a bit better, its gearbox calibration is much better, its interior tech is better and its interior fit and finish is better.

So, without question, the M340i is the better car but it’s only the details — the stuff that BMW has had decades to hone — that make it better. The Genesis G70 proves that it can compete with the best BMW has to offer so, given time, there’s no doubt in my mind that it can catch up to the 3 Series. It also seems that Driving feels the same way.

