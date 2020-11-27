The MINI range might be in need of some upgrades but it looks like that doesn’t stop the British manufacturer from claiming various awards. Even though the MINI Convertible is getting a bit long in the tooth, the open-top cruiser managed to get crowned the Best Convertible for 2021 by the British magazine CarBuyer. The announcement came this week, as the CarBuyer Best Car Awards winners were revealed.

According to the website, the MINI Convertible offers something different, as very few small cars are available with a soft-top these days. It’s just as fun to drive as the hatchback version and comes with lots of kit, a stylish interior and an affordable price. This win makes it the fourth time the MINI won, the Oxford-built model claiming the accolades throughout the last three years as well.

“It’s a fantastic accomplishment to have won Carbuyer’s Best Convertible for the fourth year running. The MINI Convertible has outsold its rivals every year since its launch in 2016 and continues to put a smile on our customers’ faces, and this award is really testament to that,” said David George, Director, MINI UK. The MINI hardtop is bound to get a facelift next year and that could bring about some changes for the Convertible as well.

This will be a bit peculiar, since it would be the second time the two cars get a mild nip and tuck, but the truth of the matter is money is needed for more important models at the moment, as MINI prepares to enter the electrified era. Sales have been dwindling too and with the current Coronavirus outbreak and economic downturn things are not peachy, not in the very least. As a matter of fact MINI recently announced that a new crossover is coming and that’s going to be purely electric.