Sales of the MINI brand might be dwelling but the cars are still well and loved by the car enthusiast community. Proof of that relies in the fact that the MINI Convertible has been crowned ‘Convertible of the Year’ for the third time this year, at the 2020 Auto Express Awards. The UK-based publication has once again bestowed this honor on the MINI Convertible, which is now starting to have a string of trophies on its side.

Steve Fowler, Editor Auto Express said “”It’s yet another win for the MINI in our Convertible of the Year award, showing the car’s longevity and that, despite new rivals emerging, the British brand’s cabriolet has plenty of personality. Regardless of trim or engine, it’s superb fun and packed with tech.

It’s all backed up by real substance at a price that’s hard to ignore.” Since this generation came onto market in 2016, the MINI Convertible has outsold its rivals every year. With a total of nearly 27,000 delivered to customers so far, it is the UK’s best-selling convertible.

David George, Director MINI UK said “Winning this Auto Express award again is testament to the ongoing success of the MINI Convertible. We’re really proud that the car continues to bring a smile to our customers’ faces with its trademark go-kart handling and open-air fun.”

Priced from £20,630 (OTR) the car has a cleverly packaged interior matched with high-level equipment as standard including a 6.5” infotainment screen, Bluetooth functionality with USB audio, Rear Park Distance Control (PDC) and LED mood lighting.

The fully electric roof also opens and closes in just 18 seconds and that means you get start having fun in a jiffy. Unfortunately, UK weather won’t let you enjoy the MINI Convertible as often as you’d like but this model could be a perfect fit for your if you live in other parts of the world, like California, for example, where you could use it almost year-round.