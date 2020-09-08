According to Sportscar365, Turner Motorsport intends to race two BMW M4 GT3 models when they become available in 2022. The newly designed race car is based on the upcoming BMW M4 Coupe and will arrive on the racing scene in less than two years.

The M4 GT3 will replace Turner’s M6 GT3 racing car which has seen some great success recently. “We fully intend on running a pair of M4s when it’s ready,” Will Turner said. “We’ve been following the progress.” According to the team’s owner, the racing team has provided input into the car build since some of the rules and specs are different in North America.

Furthermore, Turner says that initial reports from Munich mention a fantastic race car with a lot of potential. Built to the latest GT3 regulations refresh, which is due for 2022, the car is powered by a straight six-cylinder twin-turbo engine.

The engine, generating more than 500 hp, took to the test stand in Munich in February, while initial tests were performed in the BMW Group wind tunnel from the middle of the year, using a 60-percent scale model of the car.

The first test chassis of the BMW M4 GT3 was produced at the BMW Group plant in Regensburg (GER) in early 2020. After that, the test car used for the rollout was assembled within roughly six weeks in the BMW Motorsport workshop.

Turner Motorsport expects the M4 GT3 to make its debut at the Daytona 24 hours race in 2022.