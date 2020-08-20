BMW M will introduce the new BMW M4 Coupe and BMW M4 GT3 prototypes, together, during the run-up to the MotoGP “BMW M Grand Prix of Styria”. The two vehicles are presented in a camouflage look designed specifically for this purpose, as their final design will not be revealed until September.

“I am very pleased we are able to present both the new BMW M4 Coupe and the new BMW M4 GT3 together here. As title sponsor of the ‘BMW M Grand Prix of Styria’ and long-term partner of MotoGP organizer Dorna Sports, I cannot think of a better place to hold this special premiere.

The BMW M4 Coupe and its motorsport counterpart BMW M4 GT3 are the icons of the BMW M GmbH and prime examples of the technology transfer from motorsport to series production – and back again. From the outset, both vehicles were developed parallel to each other, so they both have the same genes,” says Markus Flasch, CEO of the BMW M GmbH, who himself completed the first laps on the Red Bull Ring in the BMW M4 Coupe.

BMW expects the BMW M4 GT3 to land in the hands of many BMW M Customer Racing Teams around the world when it launches in 2022.

For Philipp Eng, the person driving the BMW M4 GT3, the ride around the Austrian circuit was a welcome foretaste of the year ahead: “I can’t wait to take the BMW M4 GT3 onto the starting grid,” says the Austrian who will be participating in the DTM with the ZF BMW M4 DTM. “The BMW M4 GT3 will already take part in its first race next year and will be able to prove how it performs under competitive conditions. I am sure that it has what it takes to continue the long-standing and successful tradition of BMW M vehicles.”

From 2022 and following selected racing events in 2021, the BMW M4 GT3 will finally replace the BMW M6 GT3 as the top-of-the-range model in BMW’s customer sport offering.

Furthermore, one of the MotoGP pilots battling for points and placements just a few days after the appearance of the BMW M4 Coupe on the Red Bull Ring, will have the pleasure of driving an icon of the BMW M GmbH. Because the winner of the “BMW M Grand Prix of Styria” being held from 21st to 23rd August will be honored with an exclusive BMW M4 Coupe of the model generation 2021.