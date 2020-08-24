Straight from the world of cars with names that are way too long for their own good, we bring you yet another interesting video. This time, we’re looking at the BMW M8 Gran Coupe Competition going up against the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-door 4Matic+. That’s right, those are their full names. Now, leaving all that madness behind, it’s time to check out how they compare, from a number of perspectives.

The guys from DSC Off might have the Youtube channel language set to Russian, but we can still make out a couple of things. For example, they did a very interesting test, trying to figure out which car looks better. They parked both of them in a very fashionable area of Moscow and asked random people on the street which one they prefer. The result was pretty close and, to be fair, each car has its own pros and cons.

Then they took them to a dyno, to see exactly how much power they are making, before heading out to the track. This is where things get really interesting. The BMW M8 Gran Coupe Competition, with its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, is making about 812 Nm of torque, along with about 660 HP in total. That’s a bit more than the official numbers of 625 HP and 750 Nm. As for the Mercedes, don’t think the Stuttgart-based outfit is doing less.

The AMG GT 63 S is rated at 639 HP and 900 Nm of torque in standard guise, but the dyno showed the car’s 4-liter twin-turbo V8 is actually making 950 Nm of torque and 690 HP. So, both cars have a bit more under their belt than what the companies claim.

Now, it’s time for some drag racing and, as one would expect, things are pretty close. The BMW wins every time but not by much. And considering the weight difference between the two, that’s only natural. Check out the video below to see the results. The action starts around the 41-minute mark.