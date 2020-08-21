The current Rolls-Royce Ghost/Wraith/Dawn architecture is on its way out. Those three cars are built on the same modified last-gen BMW 7 Series architecture and it’s one that’s being replaced with the new Rolls architecture that underpins the current Phantom and Cullinan. The Ghost will be the first of that trio to switch over to the new platform but the others will follow soon after. For its last hurrah, though, the Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet is here to send that chassis out with a bang.

Mechanically, the Silver Bullet is the same as every other Rolls-Royce Dawn, except for the Aero Cowling that’s been added to give it a more exciting, more exotic look. What makes the Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet special is its paint. The “ultra-metallic” Brewster Silver Paint is gorgeous and makes the Dawn pop while also being elegant and understated. Silver is an interesting color in that it can look incredibly ordinary or absolutely extraordinary. The Dawn Silver Bullet is a case of the latter. The caramel interior also perfectly accentuates the metallic silver paintwork, giving it an elegant, luxurious look.

Under the hood likes a 6.6 liter twin-turbocharged V12, paired with an eight-speed automatic, to send power to just the rear wheels. The Dawn rides on as-standard air suspension and is one of the loveliest-riding drop-top GTs in the world. It’s getting a bit long in the tooth now, so it may have been surpassed by cars like the new Bentley Continental GT and Aston Martin DB11 Volante but neither of those two cars drive like a Rolls. Sure, they might have better tech and they’re both more engaging but there’s something impossibly special about the feeling of driving any Rolls-Royce.

Last I drove a Roller, it was a Wraith Black Badge through the windy, switchback roads of the Blue Ridge Mountains and I was blown away by how enjoyable it actually was. Of course, I won’t say that it was sporty, as an assassin from Goodwood would have me at the bottom of a river before dawn (see what I did there?) for doing so. However, there was an effortless grace to the way it snaked up and down the mountain, accompanied by a surge of V12 power, that made it surprisingly enjoyable.

So I can only imagine driving the Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet, top down and the scenery engaging the senses, around the shores of Lake Garda. That’s why you buy a special edition Rolls-Royce convertible. The cost? Well, if you have to ask…