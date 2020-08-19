According to a report by Auto Motor und Sport, and allegedly confirmed by BMW, the German automaker will recall nearly 4,500 plug-in hybrids. The recall spans across 11 different models: BMW 330e Sedan and Touring, 225xe Active Tourer, 530e Sedan and Touring, X1 and X2 xDrive25e, X3 xDrive30e, X5 xDrive45e, 745e and 745Le as well as the MINI Cooper SE Countryman.

Around 1,000 of those units were destined for the German market and approximately 900 of the vehicles affected have not yet been handed over to customers. The recall says an internal inspections revealed that the welding beads on the high-voltage storage tank were not completely removed during production. This includes all of the above-named models from the component period March 13 to August,6 2020.

The problem only occurs when the weld bead is improperly shaped and improperly positioned, but it cannot be ruled out. Since the pearl can lead to a short circuit in the high-voltage battery, in the most unfortunate case, BMW prefers to play it safe and has decided to recall the cars.

The customers affected by the recall in Germany will be informed directly by the Federal Motor Transport Authority. “The technical action will be started shortly and will initially involve checking the high-voltage storage for vehicles already in customer’s hands with regard to the charging history and, if necessary, further measures,” a BMW spokesperson told Auto Motor und Sport.