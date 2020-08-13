Obviously, the big news of the week is the announcement that the BMW M3 Touring will finally be made. For the first time in history, there will be an M3 with a long roof to take on cars like the Audi RS4 Avant, which will be its main competitor. If you’re as excited as we are, you likely want to see the damn thing already but that’s not going to happen anytime soon. BMW hasn’t even begun testing any camouflaged mules just yet. However, most of us can paint a relatively accurate picture in our minds, given what we know of the looks of the G80 M3 and G21 3 Series Touring.

Though, if you don’t feel like using your imagination, and want to see what is likely a very accurate rendering of the car, check out this new render from Auto Express and Avarvarii. (We don’t own the render so you have to see it here)

Looking at it, it’s likely very accurate to what the final product will look like. It’s clearly based on the G21 BMW 3 Series Touring, with some added aggression from its M-style wheels and fender vent. Up front, it gets BMW’s new signature grille from the BMW M3 and M4, along with the new headlights. Its grill is more sculpted and it has some carbon fiber aero at the front. The only thing keeping this car from looking like a true M3 Touring is its side mirrors, which are standard 3 Series mirrors.

Maybe we’re all just getting used to the new kidney grilles but, at least on this wagon render, I don’t think it looks too bad. The bigger butt of the wagon body style seems to sort of balance out the enormity of the grilles. The BMW M3 Touring might end up being the best looking M car to wear the new grille.

Grille aside, though, the BMW M3 Touring is going to be a twin-turbocharged, straight-six, M3 wagon. Who cares what sort of grille it has?

[Source: Auto Express]