The Rolls-Royce plant in Goodwood is truly a sight to behold. The location is a very interesting mix of old and new, infusing new elements of technology in a backdrop dominated by nature. Not long ago we reported on the honey production made on the premises. Today, we’re taking a look at how the landscape is taken care of.

The extended pause we all had to take took a toll on everything, not just humans and businesses. One clear example comes from the famous square trees in Goodwood, welcoming you to Rolls-Royce. Since the plant was closed between March 24 and May 4, nature was able to reclaim the 42-acre site. Therefore, one of the first things that had to be done was to trim the lime trees that grace the Courtyard.

Therefore, all 65 of them were trimmed and Rolls-Royce really wanted the world to know how meticulous the process is, involving laser-guided precision cutting equipment. That wasn’t the only area that needed some TLC. The lake was also now filled with younglings from the variety of birds that inhabit the area.

And while that may seem really cute, the truth of the matter is, “ducklings and moorhen chicks are erratic and ungainly on land and have very little traffic sense” as Rolls-Royce put it. Therefore, new warning signs were mounted on the premises.

“One of the most striking outcomes from the Covid-19 lockdown has been the huge surge in people’s awareness and appreciation of the natural world. Many of us have found ourselves more in tune than ever before with the wildlife that lives alongside us.

That’s certainly true here at the Home of Rolls‑Royce – we’ve come back to work determined to ensure our ‘new normal’ is even more focused on our relationship with nature,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.