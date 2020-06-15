Twenty years ago, if you put a comparison test together between a three $70,000 cars from BMW, Porsche and Jaguar, you were in for a real treat. Those cars would have been slim, sleek sports cars with sexy looks and jaw-dropping performance. Now, though, we’re talking about electrified SUVs. Not exactly page-turning material but these are the times we’re living in and hybrid/electric SUVs are actually rather important. So Auto Express put together a comparison test between the all-new BMW X5 xDrive45e, Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid and the Jaguar I-Pace.

In the test, the Jaguar I-Pace is the oddball. While both the BMW X5 and Porsche Cayenne are plug-in hybrids, which use gas engines in combination with electric motors, the I-Pace is a full-on electric SUV. The Porsche, as per usual, is the most powerful car in the test, with its 3.0 liter turbocharged V6 and electric motor combining for 456 bhp. The Jaguar I-Pace is the next most powerful, putting out 395 bhp from its dual electric motors (one at each axle) and 90 kWh battery pack. Lastly, it’s the BMW X5 xDrive45e, which uses a 3.0 liter turbo I6 and an electric motor to make a combined 389 bhp.

However, while the Porsche is the most powerful, it’s the Jaguar I-Pace that’s the fastest. Thanks to all of that electric torque, the Jag can rocket to 62 mph in just 4.4 seconds. The Porsche isn’t far behind, doing the deed in 4.5 seconds but the Bimmer lags far behind the other two hitting 62 mph in 5.6 seconds.

But which car is the best to actually drive on a regular basis? According to Auto Express, it’s the Jaguar I-Pace.

To be honest, it’s hard to argue against that. Compared to the I-Pace, both the BMW X5 xDrive45e and Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid will feel a bit too ordinary. As good as they may be, and they are great, they’re still just your average premium SUV. While the I-Pace is the future, looks incredible and is the most fun to drive by a good margin. If you want to find out where the BMW and Porsche placed, you’ll have to check out Auto Express’ full review.