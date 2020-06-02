M Performance Parts for the 2021 BMW 4 Series available at market launch

From market launch, the 2021 BMW 4 Series will get a set of M Performance Parts which will enhance the already sporty look of the new coupe. As always, the M Performance Parts package focuses mostly on visual upgrades. The carbon fiber is an integral part of the M Performance Parts and it starts at the front.

The front bumper gets some carbon fiber inserts in the air curtains which work perfectly against the Alpine White paint job. There is also an aggressively-shaped front lip which seems to feature a design we have not seen before. The massive kidney grille also gets styled. The outer edges of the one-piece grille is made of carbon fiber. The air inlets are the last piece added to the front fascia.

On the side, you’re getting the typical side skirts, also manufactured from carbon fiber, along with blacked-out graphics on the doors. For the first time, the new 2021 BMW 4 Series will give the option of red calipers, as part of the M Performance Parts braking system.

It’s the rear that excites us the most. Firstly, a carbon fiber spoiler is fitted perfectly onto the trunk design, for a clean, yet sporty look. Down below, you will find a carbon fiber diffuser embedded into the black-painted rear bumper.

The overall blacked-out theme continues with the darkened taillights, exhaust pipes and the badge.

BMW picked the M440i to present their M Performance Parts, but it’s fair to assume that the rest of the lineup will take advantage of these new offerings.

While we’re on the BMW M440i topic, let’s talk about its engine. The new six-cylinder in-line B58 unit comes with weight-optimized pistons and con rods, a twin-scroll turbocharger with indirect charge air cooling, and an exhaust manifold integrated into the cylinder head with a water-cooled design that serves to aid thermal management.

It generates maximum output of 275 kW/374 hp from its 3.0-liter displacement, an increase of 35 kW/48 hp over the most powerful model variant in the preceding generation of the BMW 4 Series Coupe. Maximum torque stands at 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) and can be summoned between 1,900 and 5,000 rpm. The standard sprint of 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) comes in 4.5 seconds.

As always, there are also aftermarket upgrades available inside the car. Let’s start with the beautiful steering wheel which is wrapped partially in Alcantara and leather, with a “red 12 o’clock” mark. Carbon fiber is present here as well, thanks to some subtle inserts into the steering’s spokes. Furthermore, the dashboard also gets adorned with a carbon fiber weave which certainly bring the sportiness of the interior to new levels.

As always, we put together a photo gallery for your viewing: