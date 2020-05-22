What Sort of Wrenching Are You Learning While in Quarantine?

During this uncertain time of quarantine, a time unlike any in our lifetime, people across the globe find themselves with more free time than they’ve ever had before. With that free time, many people are learning new skills. It seems as if every human on Earth now knows how to make their own sourdough starter. However, some car enthusiasts are using this newfound free time to learn how to wrench their own car in ways they haven’t before.

While there’s a good portion of the BMW clientele base that wouldn’t be caught dead with oil on their hands, there’s also a huge portion of it that revels in it. Some car enthusiasts just flat-out love to work on their cars themselves, get their hands dirty and become one with the car. As an amateur wrencher myself, there’s something special to be said about fixing your car yourself. Not only does it provide a sense of accomplishment but it helps you learn your car more, feel more connected to it and more comfortable with it.

Learning how to do so, or learning how to fix a specific new thing, can be daunting. If you don’t have another car to drive and you make a mistake attempting to fix your car, you might not be able to get to work in the morning. Or maybe you break something that costs a ton to repair, on top of the original repair you were trying to make. So there’s a stress level to learning a new fix, under normal circumstances.

However, we’re not under normal circumstances. Now is the perfect time to learn a new automotive wrenching skill because most of us have to work from home and stay indoors. So if you make a mistake, you might not have to worry about not being able to get to work in the morning. Plus, we should all try and get something out of this quarantine.

This a terrible time and one that’s taking its toll on countless people. So those of us fortunate enough to be healthy and safe should use our newfound free time to improve ourselves, even if it’s something as trivial as learning to replace the timing belt on an E30 3 Series.

I personally, did my first timing belt recently and it, shockingly, went successfully. Though, that was a bit before quarantining, so I need to learn something new. Will you learn any new wrenching skills?