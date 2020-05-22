1974 BMW 2002 Turbo heading to the auction house

While cars today are somewhat expected to be powered by turbocharged engines, that wasn’t always the case. Back in the 1970s, turbocharged engines were the equivalent of electric motors today. If you saw a turbocharged car, you instantly knew it – because most of the time the word ‘turbo’ was written somewhere – and you heard it. Those were the early days of turbocharging and the BMW 2002 Turbo was part of that era.

This was BMW’s first mass-produced turbocharged car. Well, mass-produced might be a bit of an overstatement, to be honest, as only 1,672 units were ever made. It’s not that BMW wanted to make so few, but the oil crisis drove down demand for them in the 1970s. Therefore, these things are rather rare and owning one that still runs will cost a pretty penny.

The one we’re showing you today is going under the hammer tomorrow at an event set up by Silverstone Auctions, online. The auction specialists reckon this car will get between £60,000 – £70,000 ($73,000 – $85,000).

As for the car itself, the ad claims is bone stock. In 2007, it received some TLC from respected specialists, Munich Legends, having had the entire underside stripped back to bare metal, repaired and any areas of corrosion treated, before being stone-chip primed. Three owners later, it was exported to Ireland in June 2009, before returning to the UK in 2014. Despite its age, the car looks good and received new brakes in 2016.

Another interesting tidbit is the odometer. At the moment it shows 8,919 km (5,600 miles) but that’s because it went over once, meaning the car probably has 108,919 km (67,000 miles) covered so far. If that number had been lower, the prices for this 1974 BMW 2002 Turbo would’ve been a lot higher.

One of these, in mint condition, sold for nearly $200,000 at an auction in 2018. Therefore, this is quite a good opportunity to get yourself a collector’s item for a good price.