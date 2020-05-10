BMW Motorsport looked at the 2020 Super GT racing with DTM car

According to Motorsport.com, earlier this year, BMW Motorsport held discussions with its Japanese partner team to enter its Class One DTM car in SUPER GT. Back in 2018, DTM and SUPER GT agreed to a common set of regulations. The idea was to allow DTM and SUPER GT cars to race each other in their respective championships.

BMW had previously said that it could enter its M4 DTMs in SUPER GT, but only if it were able to scale back its works DTM.

Fuji Speedway (JPN) 24th November 2019. BMW M Motorsport, SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race, Marco Wittmann (GER) #11 Schaeffler BMW M4 DTM, BMW Team RBM.

The latest report says that that BMW did consider fielding in effort in GT500 by holding talks with long-time Japanese customer Team Studie about an entry in 2020.

But the talks didn’t develop any further and Team Studie eventually entered a BMW M6 GT3 in the GT300 class. The Japanese team also raced in the the Blancpain GT Asia series for 2018 and 2019 seasons. Furthermore, they are also racing in the Super Taikyu with M4 GT4 cars.

BMW’s DTM future is uncertain after Audi pulled all stops. The Bavarians are the only automaker that has previously committed to a 2021 championship.

Team Studie owner Yasuaki Suzuki told Motorsport.com that “BMW can’t go to GT500 unless there is complete alignment.” Furthermore, Suzuki says that there is hope for a BMW entry in the future GT500, but the timing is unclear.