BMW Welt reopens May 4th after the major CoVID-19 lockdown

After the big lockdown caused by the outspread of the coronavirus infectious disease, the BMW Welt is reopening to public starting May 4th, 2020.

Upon the easening of the restrictive measures imposed by the Bavarian State Government to limit the spread of the CoVID-19 pandemic, BMW Welt is set to reopen to public beginning with May 4th. The vehicle collection service, sales rooms and showrooms will all become available again.

So, collecting your new Bimmer from BMW Welt will once again be possible. Also, if you’re looking for some advice prior the acquisition of a BMW Group vehicle, you have to know that a limited number of visitors will receive such advisory service in the BMW Welt showrooms.

In addition, the BMW Welt Lifestyle & Accessory Shop will reopen too in case you want to choose from a wide variety of BMW and MINI branded products.

It is obvious that, for a good organization and to ensure the safety of the clients, all the activity at BMW Welt will carried out in accordance with all official safety regulations and measures. Clients which have booked a vehicle collection at BMW Welt will get a virtual demonstration of all the functions of their new BMW in a private area of the BMW Product Info Center.

The sales rooms and showrooms at BMW Welt will be open again for customers and browsers from Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm. The Cooper’s bistro will again be serving take-away food and drink.

Until further notice, the BMW Museum, the BMW Group Classic facility and all the other attractions within the BMW headquarter area will remain closed to the public.