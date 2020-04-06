2020 MINI Takes the States Postponed Until 2021 due to Covid19

For any MINI owner hasn’t experienced a MINI Takes the States, I implore you to do so. In doing so, you’ll join hundreds, if not thousands, of like-minded MINI owners in a road trip across massive portions of the United States. I’ve taken part in two MTTS trips and they’ve both been incredibly memorable. In fact, they’re some of the most memorable things I’ve ever done in this job. Which is why I was so excited for the upcoming MTTS this Summer. Sadly, I won’t be able to partake this year and neither will anyone else, as it’s been canceled for this year.

Due to the massive spread of the Coronavirus, MINI Takes the States has been postponed until 2021. It’s the responsible thing for MINI to do, as this virus is devastating large parts of the world it’s important to keep large groups of people away from each other.

“For the benefit of our MINI community and everyone that we’d come in contact with along the journey, in the cities and towns and on the back roads, we have made this very difficult and emotional decision.” said Mike Peyton, Vice President, MINI of the Americas. “We know that this is truly disappointing news to our MINI community, as it is for the entire MINI USA team and to our partners who work tirelessly for months to make MINI TAKES THE STATES an amazing adventure.” It is disappointing but it’s the right call.

“In light of the uncertainty we’re all facing, it’s the right thing to do to protect each other, our families, our neighbors and our future,” added Peyton.

When MTTS does continue, it will follow the same route as was planned for this Summer. So it will start in Burlington, Vermont and head down to Spartanburg, South Carolina. It’s not as long as some of the MTTS of years past but it’s still a great journey. Also, as an east-coaster myself, it’s nice to stay on the right coast. There’s no specific date planned yet but MINI is shooting for sometime in July 2021.

So while I won’t be able to join all of you wonderfully weird MINI-folk this year, you can bet your Union Jack-painted ass that I’ll be there next year.