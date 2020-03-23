San Luis Potosí BMW plant will also shutdown due to COVID-19

Industry Trend is reporting that the San Luis Potosí BMW plant will start a planned shutdown later this month and will be in effect until April 19. BMW says that in the face of the global health contingency, it has implemented preventive actions to protect the health and safety of its collaborators, partners and visitors, such as canceling international business travel until further notice and implementing remote work, among others.

“We will start on March 28 with our scheduled Easter strike which will last until April 19. After that, we will continue as the situation requires,” said BMW Group Plant San Luis Potosí, adding that they will continue to monitor the situation to, if necessary, take additional measures to preserve the health of your staff.

The Mexican government reported on Friday that the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 203 from the 168 reported the day before and confirmed the second death.

On Friday, March 20, BMW also said that it will temporarily shut down its manufacturing facility in Spartanburg due to the outbreak of COVID-19. In a statement, the company said it expected the suspension of production to last a couple of weeks.

BMW is also preparing to suspend production at its plants in Europe and Rosslyn, South Africa, until April 19, responding to lower demand and as a way to help reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus. The plant shutdowns will start at the end of the week.