BMW preparing to suspend production at plants in Europe and South Africa

BMW is preparing to suspend production at its plants in Europe and Rosslyn, South Africa, until April 19, responding to lower demand and as a way to help reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus. The plant shutdowns will start at the end of the week.

“We take our responsibility seriously, both when it comes to ensuring the protection and health of our employees and to achieving the best possible balance in terms of profitability,” CEO Oliver Zipse said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Our production is geared towards sales development forecasts – and we are adjusting our production volumes flexibly in line with demand. Since yesterday: We began to shut down our European and Rosslyn automotive plants, which will close by the end of the week. The interruption of production for the mentioned plants is currently planned to run until April 19.”

Rolls-Royce has already announced the shutdown of their plant in Goodwood. MINI will shut its three UK plants on Monday until April 17, the brand said. The suspension will be followed by an already-planned two-week Easter maintenance shutdown.

Without a doubt, 2020 will be an extremely difficult year for the brand and for the world in general. So in these times, responsible measures are put in place and other things take priority in life.