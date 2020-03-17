New 3T FOR BMW Bike launched, will set you back $5,499

While the world is shutting down and car sales are starting to shrink, BMW is exploring other avenues apparently. It’s no secret that the German company is also making other products, not just cars. As a matter of fact, BMW was making motorcycles long before it started making automobiles and somewhere along the line they also started making bicycles. This week the Bavarians announced the launch of a new bike in collaboration with 3T.

Dubbed 3T FOR BMW the new bike is made after the already popular Exploro all-road bike which has been in production over at 3T for quite some time now. The 3T BMW, though, is made specifically for the blue and white roundel company and comes in two color variations, aiming at BMW customers. “3T was a natural choice for us, as 3T’s Exploro model is the best gravel bike available combining performance, luxury and cycling pleasure to our customers”, said Gaston Streiger, Head of BMW Lifestyle division.

The 3T FOR BMWs feature an aerodynamic carbon frame, the world’s lightest carbon aero cranks (made at 3T’s Italian carbon factory), an exclusive Brooks leather saddle and matching Brooks leather grips. Fulcrum alloy wheels and resistible Schwalbe One Speed tyres ensure a secure grip with maximum speed on any terrain – from cobbled city streets to abandoned B-roads and mountain trails. The innovative Shimano GRX group set for gravel bikes brings the highest quality down to the finest detail.

“We are extremely proud that BMW selected 3T to partner exclusively on the creation of the special 3T FOR BMW bike. BMW delivers ‘sheer driving pleasure’ to customers and with the 3T FOR BMW bike, we aim to deliver the same all road biking experience” says René Wiertz, co-owner and CEO of 3T. Both color variations of the 3T FOR BMW bike are shortly available for purchase at selected BMW dealers and 3T Experience Centers and priced at 5,499 EUR / US$ 5,499.