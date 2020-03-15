First coronavirus case at the BMW plant in Leipzig

Autobild is now reporting that the BMW plant in Leipzig has its first coronavirus case (COVID-19). Julian Friedrich (51), spokesman for the BMW plant in Leipzig confirmed the report for the BILD: “Yes, we have the first confirmed Corona case in the Leipzig plant.”

A production worker who was quarantined in the middle of the week had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The result was available on Friday evening.

Furthermore, Friedrich mentioned the following steps taken: “In coordination with the health department, all contact persons were identified and sent to home quarantine.This only affected a small number of employees.”

The plant employs 5,400 people. More than 960 vehicles per day roll off the production lines. Up to 860 cars of the BMW 1 and 2 Series are manufactured in the classic production every day. The following models are manufactured in Leipzig:

BMW 1 Series

BMW 2 Series Coupé

BMW 2 Series Convertible

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

BMW M2 Competition

BMW i3 and BMW i3s

BMW i8 Coupé and BMW i8 Roadster (production just ended)

Just a few days ago, BMW also confirmed a COVID-19 case at its plant in Dingolfing. And in early March, according to Automotive News and confirmed by a BMW spokesperson, BMW AG has told about 150 employees in Munich to stay at home for 14 days under self-quarantine after a colleague tested positive for the coronavirus.

For now, the overall production plans are unaffected but the virus continues to spread around the world and future disruptions are expected.