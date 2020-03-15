BMWBLOG

First coronavirus case at the BMW plant in Leipzig

March 15th, 2020
Autobild is now reporting that the BMW plant in Leipzig has its first coronavirus case (COVID-19). Julian Friedrich (51), spokesman for the BMW plant in Leipzig confirmed the report for the BILD: “Yes, we have the first confirmed Corona case in the Leipzig plant.”

A production worker who was quarantined in the middle of the week had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The result was available on Friday evening.

Furthermore, Friedrich mentioned the following steps taken: “In coordination with the health department, all contact persons were identified and sent to home quarantine.This only affected a small number of employees.”

The affected areas were then intensively disinfected and then released again. BMW says that production continues for the time being.

The plant employs 5,400 people.  More than 960 vehicles per day roll off the production lines. Up to 860 cars of the BMW 1 and 2 Series are manufactured in the classic production every day. The following models are manufactured in Leipzig:

  • BMW 1 Series
  • BMW 2 Series Coupé
  • BMW 2 Series Convertible
  • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé
  • BMW 2 Series Active Tourer
  • BMW M2 Competition
  • BMW i3 and BMW i3s
  • BMW i8 Coupé and BMW i8 Roadster (production just ended)

Just a few days ago, BMW also confirmed a COVID-19 case at its plant in Dingolfing. And in early March, according to Automotive News and confirmed by a BMW spokesperson, BMW AG has told about 150 employees in Munich to stay at home for 14 days under self-quarantine after a colleague tested positive for the coronavirus.

For now, the overall production plans are unaffected but the virus continues to spread around the world and future disruptions are expected.

