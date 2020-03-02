BMW quarantines employees after worker tested positive for coronavirus

According to Automotive News and confirmed by a BMW spokesperson, BMW AG has told about 150 employees in Munich to stay at home for 14 days under self-quarantine after a colleague tested positive for the coronavirus.

The report says that the employee who tested positive was taken to hospital after he visited a doctor on Sunday. He is doing well under the circumstances, BMW said.

The reported worker had not traveled abroad and was working in the automaker’s FIZ research and development center in Munich. During his time at work, he was in contact with about 150 other employees.

The affected premises were closed off and disinfected and operations are continuing without restrictions, BMW said.

The last week has been extremely challenging for the automotive industry. The coronavirus has shut the doors of the Geneva Motor Show and forced automakers to move online their launches and unveils. BMW will be hosting their own stream on Tuesday to unveil the BMW Concept i4.

The story is developing and we will update it when learn more!