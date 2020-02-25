SPIED: 2021 BMW iX3 uncovers more subtle details

As the official unveiling approaches, 2021 BMW iX3 prototypes are shedding off more and more camouflage to reveal new design details. The forthcoming BMW iX3 is marching on with its cold weather testing program in the Arctic region. Lately, photographers were able to scoop two lightly camouflaged prototypes (we don’t own the photos, but you can see them here).

Out of the two, one vehicle was equipped with the Aerodynamic Wheels we previously talked about. These state-of-the-art compound alloy wheels are a first in the automotive industry, given their special mix of materials and the efficient way they contribute to reducing aerodynamic drag.

The drag reduction is specifically important, especially for an electrically-powered vehicle like the iX3. Forming an integral part of the equipment package for the new electric SAV, the versatile design of the Aerodynamic Wheels enables multiple styling possibilities. We expect to see not one, but more versions of them available when the iX3 breaks cover towards spring 2020.

In terms of design individualization, the BMW iX3 will differentiate itself from the conventional X3 models by means of BMW i specific branding and detailing. The front end will employ a modern, high-tech BMW i grille with separated, taller kidneys with a highly trapezoidal shape, as seen in the spy pics. Expect also a revised front bumper as well as BMW i blue accents across the body.

The new BMW iX3 is underpinned by the G08 China-assembled X3 version. The power pack features an electric motor delivering a peak output of 286 PS (282 hp), which spins the rear axle solely. The fifth generation battery with a compact architecture and a capacity of 74 kWh helps to achieve an all-electric range of over 440 kilometers calculated as per WLTP cycle.

Production of the new iX3 will take place at the Shenyang joint-venture facility in China. Look for an official market launch during summer 2020.