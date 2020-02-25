Rolls-Royce Whispers: A Digital Curator of Luxury and Opulence

When Rolls-Royce customers purchase their new car, they’re not just buying four wheels and a box of metal and leather. They’re not just buying an automobile. They’re buying an experience. For Rolls-Royce customers, luxury needs to follow them everywhere, not just when they’re in their car. Which is why the iconic British marquee has created a way for customers to bring that luxury with them, wherever they go. It’s called Rolls-Royce Whispers.

In a nutshell, Rolls-Royce Whispers is a digital means of experiencing the Rolls-Royce brand everywhere, not just in their car. The digital curator for all of your luxury needs. Billionaire jargon aside, it’s an app with some cool rich people stuff on it.

Whispers is a mobile app that provides all sorts of interesting and unique luxury features, from simple stuff, like articles about where to get the rarest of rhino tusk, to more interesting features, such as the ability to talk to other members about, well, anything. In fact, all of these Rolls-Royce owners can share contacts and/or plots to take over the world, all in complete privacy.

The membership is extremely exclusive, obviously, as you must be an owner of a new Rolls Royce product. So you can’t go Hoovie-style and buy the cheapest Phantom you can find and expect to get in. So all you need to do is buy a brand-new Roller and you get access to Whispers. Unless there’s some additional Eyes Wide Shut-style initiation process Rolls-Royce didn’t mention in its press release.

Rolls-Royce Whispers has actually been live for two years, acting as a private test-phase for only a handful of Bond villi… exclusive customers. Now, though, it’s gone live for all new Rolls-Royce customers and it provides them a way of connecting to the brand like never before.

All of this is curated by, and it’s seriously called this, the “Rolls-Royce Luxury Intelligence Unit”. So there are people in a room, somewhere deep in the bowels of Goodwood, that curate luxury articles, products and art into this app for Rolls-Royce owners to read and/or purchase.

“It is with pleasure that today we introduce to the world an Application named Whispers; an innovative, digital House of Rolls-Royce, conceived and deployed over two years ago. Whispers is completely unique. It is a digital gateway to a fascinating world beyond, where the exceptional and the extraordinary come together and are tailored to meet the demands and tastes of our eclectic and highly valued community of clients. Whispers offers transformative experiences, rare and desirable products, whimsical treasures and exclusive Rolls-Royce previews that are curated by Rolls-Royce and delivered directly to the fingertips of our global community.” said Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös, while presumably stroking a hairless cat.

All Bond villain jokes aside, this is actually a cool idea. When you buy into a brand as prestigious and historic as Rolls-Royce, the idea that you can stay connected with the brand directly, even when you’re not with your car is quite special. It’s also just a good idea in general. It wouldn’t surprise me if other premium brands, BMW included, begin to create their own versions soon after seeing this. Not only does it offer customers something more than just their physical car but it attaches them to the brand, furthering brand loyalty.

Rolls-Royce is the most luxurious brand in the world, so the idea that its owners can take that same luxury with them in their pocket is quite interesting. Rolls-Royce Whispers might not be for everyone but the select few that it is for will know why it exists and appreciate the fact that it does.