Robert Kubica to race in DTM in a customer BMW entry

According to Autosport, former Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica will race in the 2020 DTM Championship aboard a BMW racing car. After losing his Williams Formula 1 drive to Nicholas Latifi, Kubica will take the reign of the BMW M4 DTM. Even though the BMW factory line-up is complete, Kubica has managed to secure a DTM berth in a customer team bankrolled by PKN Orlen, which also backed his F1 return in 2019.

BMW will not have to build a new M4 for Kubica, as the 35-year-old old will instead be racing with the same test car he drove at Jerez two months ago.

Autosport says that a formal announcement confirming Kubica’s DTM entry will be made at a press conference hosted by PKN Orlen in Poland on Thursday. Kubica’s existing reserve driver role with the Alfa Romeo F1 team is not expected to be affected by his DTM race seat.

There will be 15 cars running in DTM this year, but still three short of the grid in 2019.

It is speculated that a second customer entrant may join Kubica in 2020, who could come from BMW’s junior driver roster. This would also allow BMW to share the cost of running the two-car customer team.

Eight Audis are confirmed as well.

Kubica made a comeback to BMW racing las December when he tested a BMW M4 DTM racing car at the 2019 DTM Young Driver Tests at Jerez de la Frontera (ESP). Poland-born Kubica raced for BMW Sauber F1 Team from 2006 to 2009.