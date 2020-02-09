BMW teams up with Alcantara in Italy to create the X5 Timeless Edition

BMW Italy is launching the limited-run BMW X5 Timeless Edition in collaboration with leather upholstery specialist Alcantara. The new BMW X5 Timeless Edition is a celebration of the 20-year history of the BMW X family, whose pioneer and all-time icon is the very X5, already in its fourth generation. The Timeless Edition for the G05 model series will be assembled in just 50 examples, to be sold exclusively on the Italian market.

The X5 Timeless Edition model is based on the xLine version, while the chosen model variant is the X5 xDrive30d, equipped with a competent and robust 6-cylinder diesel engine rated at 265 PS (261 hp). The car is shown off in the Mineral White body color, that powerfully contrast the all-black interior. As part of the standard equipment, the X5 Timeless Edition comes with the state-of-the-art xOffroad Package.

The configuration has been further enriched with an offroad perspective in mind. Aesthetically, the special edition model features aluminum side steps with rubber inserts. Furthermore, the xOffroad package is combined with the two-axle self-leveling air suspension, the M Sport rear differential and the Integral Active Steering.

The interior of the BMW X5 Timeless Edition has been entirely developed and customized by leather specialist Alcantara with an eye for both off-road and normal on-road use. Alcantara, in fact, is a resistant, light, easy to clean material and allows perfect adherence. The front and rear seats are covered in black Alcantara leather, in both plain and perforated patterns.

More light is added to the dark, sober cabin with the help of the white background for the perforated section of the Alcantara upholstery, as well as the white contrasting stitching. Besides the front and rear seats, the Alcantara upholstery also covers the front and rear armrests, the door panels and the roof liner.

The dashboard and door cover trim panels are adorned in the BMW Individual piano lack high-gloss black wood, whereas further individualization is ensured by the sensational CraftedClarity glass applications.

The side, center-oriented section of the front passenger’s headrest has undergone further customization. The “powered by Alcantara” writing, made in electro-welding, and the celebratory label “Timeless Edition 1/50” make this precious Limited Edition even more unique. Also, as part of the Timeless Edition, the special BMW X5 is delivered with a stylish travel bag made of Alcantara, with the same interior design of the car.

The new BMW X5 Timeless Edition will be officially presented this weekend at the Open Week End event (February 8 – 9), together with other two special edition models for the Italian market that celebrate the 20-year successful BMW X history: the BMW X2 Blue Shadow S Edition and the BMW X4 Blue Shadow.

To be available in a limited edition of 50 units, the BMW X2 Blue Shadow is based on the M Sport sDrive20i version with 192 PS (189 hp) and is featured in Mineral Grey exterior color with the Blue Shadow S accents.

On the other hand, the special BMW X4 Blue Shadow will be as well available in 50 examples: 40 painted in Glacier Silver and just 10 in an exclusive Matt Grey finish. The X4 edition model is based on the xDrive20d variant with 190 PS (187 hp), featured as well in the M Sport exterior trim.

Now, back to the BMW X5 Timeless Edition for more photos in the next gallery. Enjoy!