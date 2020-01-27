Video: BMW M5 Competition vs Audi RS7 and AMG GT63 S on track

The BMW M5 Competition has some really stiff rivals these days. The Mercedes-AMG E63 S and the Audi RS6 are both very capable rivals but recently the M5 has been thrown in the ring against even more stylish alternatives. We’ve seen it compared to the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S 4-door a number of times and now it looks like the Audi RS7 is also jumping at the chance of running alongside the M5 Competition. The thing is, these are not direct rivals.

The direct rival for the Audi and the Merc would be the BMW M8 Gran Coupe in Competition spec. However, since the M8 Gran Coupe shares almost every bit of its overly complicated chassis with the M5 Competition, and the M8 Gran Coupe isn’t available to test yet, I can understand why the video below would make sense for the people over at Auto Bild Sportscars. Therefore, what you’re about to see is truly a test for the fastest four-door saloons in the world.

On the one side we have the BMW M5 Competition, with its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 making 625 PS and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. The M5 now also comes with all-wheel drive like its rivals in the video below. Then there’s the Audi RS7 on the other side, which uses a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 good for 600 PS and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. Last but not least, the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S is the most powerful car here with its 4-liter twin-turbo V8 making 639 PS and 900 Nm (663 lb-ft) of torque.

While the BMW is clearly a sedan, the other two cars here could be included in the four-door coupe niche. Furthermore, unfortunately, the test done here wasn’t done using the same tires on all cars. The Audi ran on Hankook Ventus S1 Evo rubber, the BMW on Pirelli P Zeros while the AMG ran on both Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires and Pilot Sport 4Ss. I can’t help but wonder what the result would’ve been if all cars were on Cup 2 tires. As it stands though, the M5 was just 0.2 seconds behind the AMG on 4S tires while the Audi was over 3 seconds slower than the M5 Competition.