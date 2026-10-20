Article Summary The front-wheel-drive 228 is the least expensive 2027 2 Series Gran Coupe, starting at $41,350 including destination.

The 228 xDrive costs $2,000 more, while the 312-hp M235 xDrive starts at $51,350.

The 228 delivers up to 31 mpg combined, and the optional M Sport Plus trim adds an Alcantara interior and heated seats.

Little changes for the littlest BMW “sedan,” the 2 Series Gran Coupe. A size smaller and marginally less expensive than the 3 Series, the 2 Gran Coupe has always had its work cut out for it when it comes to proving that it’s a “real” BMW. Its front-wheel drive layout, modest horsepower, and somewhat divisive looks haven’t earned too many vocal fans. But then, you shouldn’t believe everything you hear: I’m fresh off a 600-mile round-trip with a 2 Gran Coupe, and even though nothing much changes for the 2027 model year, there’s still quite a lot to like about the baby Bimmer.

2027 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Last year saw the introduction of a front-wheel drive variant of the 228, and it sticks around for another year alongside the xDrive all-wheel drive model. No changes from last year, so both continue to rely on a 241-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. BMW says the FWD model scoots from zero to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds; the xDriver takes 5.8 seconds. There’s a faster option if your budget allows, the M235 xDrive. It features a hopped-up four-pot now making 312 horsepower, booking it from zero to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds or less.

2027 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Fuel Economy and MPG

Fuel economy stays the same for 228 models, which makes sense since BMW makes no mechanical changes. The 228 continues to offer 27 mpg city and 39 mpg highway for a combined 31 mpg. The xDrive model does nearly as good at 26 mpg city and 38 mpg highway, or 30 combined. EPA estimates change fractionally for the M235, but there’s no change overall. Expect 23 mpg city, 34 mpg highway, and 27 mpg overall. Rivals keep things competitive. The Audi A3 manages 24/34/28 mpg (city/highway/overall); the Acura Integra does a bit better at 29/37/32.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 228 Gran Coupe’s interior is easy to snub, especially if you’re accustomed to higher-end models (or even something like the BMW 3 Series). But fit and finish is actually pretty great: everything is screwed together tight, and while nothing in the interior feels particularly substantial, it’s all nice enough and certainly fine for the price point. No leather on this 2er, but the neat Alcantara-shod interior probably goes a long way to making the car feel more special. It’s locked behind the $900 M Sport Plus trim line, but I can say without reservation that it’s money well-spent. I drove the 228 across the desert for 3 hours without stopping; it’s actually quite a comfortable car. Standard heated seats help!

Looking to haul a lot? You’re probably better looking at the similarly priced BMW X1, which offers considerably more cargo space and even towing capacity. A modest 12 cubic feet of cargo space puts it mostly inline with its competitors; the Merc CLA offers 10 cubic feet, while the Audi A3 offers 11 cubic feet. The Acura Integra is a freaky hatchback, so it easily takes the gold here offering 24 cubic feet.

2027 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Technology and Connectivity

The 2027 2 Series Gran Coupe brings BMW’s Curved Display to its entry-level sedan, pairing a 10.25-inch instrument screen with a 10.7-inch touchscreen. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, and voice controls come standard through iDrive 9. The $1,750 Technology Package adds a head-up display, 360-degree camera, automated parking, an illuminated kidney grille, and augmented reality navigation. Remote Engine Start is curiously left out. You can get it with the $1,600 Premium Package or add it separately for $300; the standalone option is the better value. Pricing here remains static year-over-year.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2027 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with a solid set of driver aids, including Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assistant, and BMW Assist. The Technology Package adds parking assistance, while BMW’s hands-free driving feature requires two more packages: Driver Assistance for $500 and Driving Assistance Professional for $1,700. That’s a steep outlay for the brand’s smallest luxury coupe. Again, speaking from firsthand experience: the 2 Series Gran Coupe is easy to drive, and I would definitely not add $2,200 to the bottom line.

2027 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Pricing and Production Timeline

The FWD 2 Series remains the least expensive way to get behind the wheel, at $41,350 including destination. It’s a small price increase from last year. Meanwhile, the xDrive model commands $2,000 more. The quicker M235 xDrive comes at a price: $51,350, to be exact. The X1 and X2 remain more versatile, if slightly more expensive, picks overall, but the 228 has virtues of its own: primarily, fuel economy and dynamism. The 2027 2 Series Gran Coupe is in production now, running until mid-2028.

2027 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Our Take

The 2 Series Gran Coupe isn’t just for badge snobs. It’s a great size for navigating tight city corridors, but remains amply comfortable even on longer drives. While not dynamically invigorating relative to cars like the M3 or even standard 3 Series, its got plenty of power for highway merging and doesn’t feel anemic at speeds of 80 mph and higher. And the interior feels—for better or worse—little “cost-cut” from the mainline models like the X3. If you don’t need the storage/ground clearance of the X1, the 2 Gran Coupe continues to be a very valid alternative.