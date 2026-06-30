Article Summary The 2027 BMW X5 G65 brings Neue Klasse-inspired styling, a longer body, wider track, and a more futuristic look than the familiar G05 X5.

Inside, the new X5 trades BMW’s current curved-display layout for Panoramic Vision, a 17.9-inch center screen, and available upgrades like automatic doors.

The G65 expands the X5 lineup with gas, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric options, giving it a clear performance and technology edge over the outgoing model.

The BMW X5 is arguably BMW’s most important vehicle overall. The brand sells hundreds of thousands of them globally, and what’s more, the X5 also serves as a leader for the rest of the brand’s offerings. Be it style, technology, or interior layout, innovations present on the X5 usually find their way elsewhere in the BMW family. While that role has largely transitioned to the X3 and iX3 for the Neue Klasse generation, the G65 BMW X5 remains an extremely important product for BMW. If for no other reason than the fact that its predecessor, the G05 X5, was simply so good. Does the G65 rise to the occasion? We put the G65 X5 vs the G05 X5 head-to-head in photos to find out.

Exterior Design

Side by side, there’s no confusing which X5 is the new one, that’s for sure. The Neue Klasse styling makes the G65 X5 look positively futuristic compared to the G05. Of course, we’ve been looking at a mostly-unchanged G05 for the better part of the last 10 years, so that shouldn’t really be surprising. In front, the smaller grille (complete with glowing kidneys) and X-motif headlights are a welcome change. Around back, it’s arguably a little less sporty looking — no tailpipes except for M-badged versions — and the light signatures don’t as immediately scream “X5” as they did, but that could be down to time and exposure.

From the side, the G65 X5 continues to compare favorably to the G05 X5. Dimensions look slightly stretched, but we can let the numbers do the talking. The new X5 is 2.3 inches (58 mm) longer, while width and height remain practically identical across generations. An inch wider front and rear track should give the new X5 a sportier stance, and pay performance dividends. No notes here; the G65 X5 looks great, even next to the familiar G05.

Interior Design

The generation gap becomes even more in-focus as we move our way inside the G65 X5. However, it’s not immediately clear that quality has necessarily improved. Especially if we apply our firsthand knowledge of how modern BMW products feel to the comparison. For now we can only speculate. BMW claims a focus on high-quality materials in the G65, calling out use of slate and glass specifically. Details like X-pattern stitching in the doors and dashboard, if done right, could really elevate cabin feel. Thankfully, and differing from some of BMW’s other Neue Klasse models, the X5’s sunroof still opens — so big points there. Other additions like automatic doors could add serious value, as they have done on cars like the BMW 7 Series.

Performance

The G65 has the edge over the G05 when it comes to performance, but mostly because you’re spoiled for choice more than anything else. The full-blown electric X5 joins the lineup, and with 578 hp and 593 lb-ft (805 Nm) of torque, its going to debut as one of the quickest X5s ever, regardless of generation. Especially with BMW’s Heart of Joy system managing the fine details. Other highlights include the hybrid X5 M60e xDrive, touting 612 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) and promising to complete the 0-60 mph sprint in 4.5 seconds. Even the baseline gas X5 gets a little bit more power (400 hp to start). When you further consider goodies like a standard adaptive suspension, we can say with little hesitation that the G65 is going to be a hoot to drive — just like the G05 was.

Technology

Love it or hate it, the screens are here to stay. Thankfully, BMW replaced the wall of screens dashboard with something a little more elegant: a 17.9-inch center display and BMW Panoramic Vision, the bar of information displayed along the bottom of the windshield. Also pictured is the passenger-side screen, which while maybe unnecessary still looks thoughtfully integrated. Purely from a practical standpoint, the new G65 will do everything the old X5 did: navigation, voice commands, app integration, and more.

It’s bittersweet to bid the G05 X5 farewell. The G65 X5 makes it a little easier thanks to its many virtues. That said: we’re sure the design won’t be for everyone. G05 owners — how do you think the new boss compares to the old one? Are you trading in?