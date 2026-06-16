BMW AG’s Board of Management has cut its 2026 guidance for the second time this year. The company had already trimmed its expectations heading into the year; the latest revision makes clear the situation deteriorated faster than the board anticipated, and on multiple fronts simultaneously.

The headline numbers are stark. The EBIT margin for the automotive segment, which BMW had guided to a 4 to 6 percent corridor, is now expected to come in between 1 and 3 percent. Group profit before tax, which was previously expected to post a moderate decline versus 2025, is now heading for a significant decline. Automotive deliveries, previously expected to hold at 2025 levels (the company delivered around 2.464 million vehicles last year), are now guided to a slight decrease.

What’s Actually Driving This

Three things. They’re related but distinct, and collapsing them into a single narrative misses what’s happening.

First, China. The negative trend in the Chinese passenger car market accelerated through Q2, and it’s hitting combustion-engine vehicles hardest. The China Passenger Car Association revised its full-year market forecast downward multiple times in recent months — including once this week. BMW’s exposure to China is real. The company has long counted on the market for a significant share of its volume, and positive sales trends in Europe and the U.S. are not large enough to cover the shortfall.

Second, the Middle East. BMW’s management noted that the ongoing conflict there is having effects beyond their original assumptions. Energy costs are up, which weigh on the company’s production cost structure. And instability is weighing on consumer confidence across markets that are geographically far removed from the conflict itself. That second effect is harder to quantify but consistent with what other automakers are reporting.

Third, structural costs. BMW is accelerating and intensifying its ongoing efficiency programs. The company says the effects of these measures will be visible in coming years, but they will carry a one-time negative earnings impact in the second half of 2026. This is not a small qualifier buried in a footnote — management led with it in their guidance revision. Whatever the restructuring involves, it’s material enough to reshape the year’s numbers on top of the operational headwinds.

Second Quarter Will Be Rough

BMW management flagged specifically that Q2 2026 will show a significant decline in both profit and free cashflow compared to Q2 2025. The full-year guidance revision is partly the cumulative effect of a quarter that already happened and partly the expectation that conditions won’t meaningfully recover in H2. The structural charge makes the second half look worse on paper, even if the underlying business stabilizes.

Automotive free cashflow is now expected to come in above 2.5 billion euros for the full year. The dividend payout ratio of 30 to 40 percent of net income attributable to BMW AG shareholders remains in place, as does the ongoing share buyback program.

“We have strong product momentum: With the NEUE KLASSE, we will put the strongest BMW portfolio in history on the roads over the next two years,” said Milan Nedeljković, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. “At the same time, we will adapt our current structures and processes to the drastic downturn in market conditions. It is our entrepreneurial responsibility, therefore, to significantly intensify and accelerate our ongoing measures. It’s all about speed and efficiency.”