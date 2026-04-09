Article Summary BMW built a driveable M3 Touring prototype in 2000, journalists loved it, but customer clinics killed it — and it was never sold.

UK coachbuilder Petroyle is now producing hand-built recreations with carbon fibre bodywork, structural reinforcements, and engine options up to the M5's V10.

Prices start at €150,000, left-hand drive is available, and no two cars need to be identical.

For more than two decades, the E46 BMW M3 Touring existed only as a rumor, a prototype, and a nagging question: why didn’t BMW just build it? Now a small team in Oxfordshire is doing exactly that, one car at a time. The story starts in 2000, when BMW flew a group of international journalists to Munich to drive a fully functional E46 M3 Touring prototype. Nearly everyone who drove it came back positive, but unfortunate, for unknown reasons, BMW shelved the projects.

Some say that part of the hesitation was engineering complexity. Unlike the Audi RS 4 or the Mercedes C 32 AMG Estate — both of which shared their bodyshells with lesser models — the E46 M3 used its own unique structure. The widened arches hid a bespoke rear suspension that couldn’t simply be carried over into a wagon. Making it work would have cost real money, and BMW had allegedly decided there wasn’t enough demand to justify it.

So the M3 stayed a coupe and a convertible. Audi and Mercedes took the wagon customers. The original prototype went into storage, never to be sold.

Enter Petroyle

Petroyle isn’t a name most people know outside of classic car restoration, but in that world it has a genuine reputation. The 15-person team works out of a 15,000 sq ft facility in Chalgrove, Oxford, and they won their class at the 2025 Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance with a restored Series 2 E-Type. They also happen to know E46 M3s extremely well — the cars have been a running thread through the workshop for years.

Production unit 001 is now complete and finished in Laguna Seca Blue. It’s not meant to be a one-off. Petroyle has built the process to make more, as long as the demand is there.

How they built it

The trickiest part was the body. Integrating the flared arches, the side grilles, and the custom rear bumper into a car that started life as a coupe took serious fabrication work. To keep the added weight down, all the Touring-specific panels — rear bumper, side sills, boot floor, front wings — are made in carbon fiber. The quarter panels stay in steel, as on the original. Customers can also add a carbon front bumper or a carbon roof if they want to go further.

The rear axle carrier panel has been reinforced to address the well-known E46 cracking issue, and there’s additional structural work to improve torsional rigidity in the Touring body. These aren’t afterthoughts — they had to be sorted out before unit 001 was signed off.

On the powertrain side, the default is the S54 inline-six, the same high-revving 343 hp engine in the standard M3. Petroyle can also supply zero-mile, never-started S54 units for customers who want an effectively brand-new build. For anyone after something more unusual, V8 and V10 conversions are on the table — including the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V10 from the E60 M5 and E63 M6. That last option is the kind of spec that makes you stop and reread the sentence.

Everything else — color, interior materials, trim — is up to the customer.

What it costs

Prices start at around €150,000 before options. That’s a lot of money for an E46, even an extraordinary one. But nobody building one of these is cross-shopping it against a standard M3; they’re paying for something that doesn’t otherwise exist. For customers outside the UK who might be worried about steering wheel placement: Petroyle confirmed the conversion works on left-hand drive cars as well.