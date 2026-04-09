BMW Art Cars offer something for everyone. For art fans, the allure is obvious — an unorthodox canvas utilized by some of the greatest contemporary creative minds. Car enthusiasts, meanwhile, get to see something truly one-of-a-kind on a car that, ideally, is already interesting to them. The BMW Art Car World Tour sees BMW bringing the largest collection of BMW Art Cars yet to Northern Europe; Denmark, to be specific.

Northern Europe’s Largest Art Car Gathering

Art Car fans in Northern Europe, you’re in luck. From 27 March until 21 June 2026, Classic Car House (CCH) in Lyngby, north of Copenhagen plays host to the largest Art Car exhibit yet in Northern Europe. Eleven Art Cars from across the brand’s history will be on display. Some early favorites, like Frank Stella’s 3.0 CSL (Art Car #2) meet modern marvels like Jeff Koons’ M3 GT2 from 2010. Overwhelmingly, the collection represents the 1990s — no complaints here. No fewer than six cars from the 1990s are on display. The full list:

Frank Stella, BMW 3.0 CSL (1976)

Roy Lichtenstein, BMW 320 Group 5 Race Version (1977)

Andy Warhol, BMW M1 (1979)

Michael Jagamara Nelson, BMW M3 Group A Race Version (1989)

César Manrique, BMW 730i (1990)

A.R. Penck, BMW Z1 (1991)

Esther Mahlangu, BMW 525i (1991)

Sandro Chia, BMW M3 GTR (1993)

David Hockney, BMW 850 CSi (1995)

Jenny Holzer, BMW V12 LMR (1999)

Jeff Koons, BMW M3 GT2 (2010)

Beyond the Art Cars: Test Subjects on Display

We think BMW buries the lede a little bit. This isn’t just Northern Europe’s largest Art Car exhibition yet. It also marks a historic first. BMW is carting out ten original Art Car models, or maquettes. Art Car artists used these scales models as canvases before getting to work on the real thing. Most notably, BMW’s bringing two Warhol M1 maquettes — one dubbed “Andy Warhol M1 camouflage.” The ten maquettes include, in addition to the two Andy Warhol cars:

Alexander Calder

Frank Stella

Roy Lichtenstein

Robert Rauschenberg

David Hockney

Sandro Chia

Jenny Holzer

Julie Mehretu

Astute Art Car observers already realized it, but the maquettes showcase an even wider swath of BMW Art Car history. Mehretu’s car, for example, debuted just two years ago in 2024. Meanwhile, Stella’s car hails from nearly 50 years prior!

The pit stop at CCH is just one of many stops on the docket for the BMW Art Car 50th Anniversary Tour. It concludes in August 2026, which makes this one of the final chances to catch the Art Cars in action before the next tour begins. Culmination of the tour sees the largest Art Car exhibit to date in Munich. That said: this is an amazing chance to see Art Cars ahead of August. Particularly if you’re a denizen of Northern Europe. I know I’d be there just for a chance to glimpse the scale models!