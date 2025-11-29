It was certainly a great day on the job for Daniel Gale at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane. During the inaugural round of the BMW Australian PGA Championship, the pro golfer scored a perfect shot and won the Hole-in-One prize. The 29-year-old local golfer grabbed the keys to an M5 Touring, a car big enough to carry all his golf equipment.

A three-time winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, Gale is off to a strong start to the DP World Tour season. Even before his perfect shot on the 11th hole, he was confident he’d win the high-performance wagon. He recalls telling himself, “this baby’s mine,” before acing the 154-meter hole with an 8-iron.

BMW is a title partner of the PGA Australian Championship for the second time. This year’s big prize is valued at 204,976 AUD, the base price of an M5 Touring. However, you’ll need a lot more money to actually drive off in the “G99.” The price jumps to 281,949 AUD after factoring in the luxury car tax, the goods and services tax, and other fees.

This year’s prize car came in M Marina Bay Blue Metallic with black 951 M wheels and red brake calipers. This M5 Touring doesn’t have the optional M Carbon Ceramic Brakes, which would’ve added another 14,231 AUD to the final bill. An Individual color incurs an 8,846 AUD premium.

BMW has built a tradition of offering cars as hole-in-one awards. Over the years, we’ve seen everything from an i4 to a 7 Series. There was even an i8 Coupe back in 2014, followed by an i8 Roadster four years later. Another notable mention is the M760Li xDrive in 2016. More recently, the iX M70 served as the big prize twice this year during the BMW Championship.

Circling back to Australia, it’s one of the markets that’s also privileged to get the M3 Touring. The smaller of the two M wagons starts at 148,441 AUD. However, once you add all those pesky local taxes and fees, the price climbs to 210,445 AUD. Any optional goodies will push the total even higher.