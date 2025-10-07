If it were up to BMW, owners would probably never leave their cars. There’s always something to do, even after arriving at your destination. For example, you can play video games on the infotainment display using your smartphone as a controller. Or, if you prefer to unwind, you can sit in the back of a 7 Series and watch a movie on the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen with Amazon Fire TV support.

Going forward, BMW is adding yet another way to pass the time while waiting for someone, or for your EV or plug-in hybrid to charge. It’s expanding in-car entertainment with yet another streaming option. The Disney+ app can now be downloaded from the BMW App Store. However, it’s available only on newer models equipped with iDrive 8.5, iDrive 9, or the newly launched iDrive X, which debuted on the iX3.

To make things simple, there’s no need to create a separate account. You can access the service directly using your existing Disney+ credentials. As expected, streaming is limited to when the vehicle is stationary. Otherwise, it would pose a serious distraction risk.

BMW plans to expand its range of video streaming platforms beyond Disney+ and YouTube. The dedicated Video app will be rolled out across all BMW ConnectedDrive markets by the end of next year. To sweeten the pot, there’s country-specific content as well as the option to stream concerts and sports events.

All told, BMW is determined to ensure you never get bored inside its cars. The online store already offers more than 60 apps covering everything from audio and news to gaming and even Zoom video calls.

Ok, that’s nice and all, but what about actually driving the cars? If you’re worried that BMW’s iconic tagline, “The Ultimate Driving Machine,” no longer fits in this new, software-driven world, don’t be. The company insists the upcoming wave of Neue Klasse EVs will stay true to its roots. We’ve been promised these new cars are fun to drive, engaging, and far from feeling like oversized smartphones on wheels.

Source: BMW