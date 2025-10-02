BMW has announced a new recall affecting 145,102 vehicles in the United States due to a starter motor defect that could potentially cause overheating and, in rare cases, a fire. The recall was posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website on September 25.

A Follow-Up to Last Year’s Recall

This latest action comes just a week after BMW of North America recalled nearly 200,000 cars—including some Toyota GR Supra models that share mechanicals with BMW—over a separate starter-related fire risk. While the two recalls share similarities, they stem from different issues and involve different suppliers.

The previous recall, issued in August 2024, stated that starters were prone to water intrusion, potentially leading to short circuits and overheating. That campaign even included guidance for owners to park their vehicles outside as a precaution. In contrast, the new recall involves starters posing a significantly lower fire risk, with no recommendation for outdoor parking.

The Root of the Problem

According to BMW, the defect occurs if the starter fails to successfully crank the engine. Multiple restart attempts can overload the electrical system within the starter, causing it to overheat. If surrounding protective materials reach ignition temperatures, there is a small risk of fire.

The recall documentation notes that some vehicles previously repaired under the 2024 campaign are once again affected. At that time, BMW attempted to address the issue with a software update, but reports of failures continued to surface in March 2025. Fortunately, BMW confirmed there have been no crashes, injuries, or fatalities linked to this defect—just as with the earlier starter recall.

Models Impacted

The recall affects several BMW models powered by the brand’s inline-six engines, with the bulk being large SUVs. The full list of impacted vehicles includes:

2019–2020 BMW X5 – 82,153 units

2019–2020 BMW X7 – 24,979 units

2020–2025 BMW 840i – 12,456 units

2020–2022 BMW 740Li – 11,893 units

2020 BMW 340i – 10,867 units

2020 BMW X6 – 2,754 units

The Fix

Unlike last year’s campaign, which relied on a software patch, BMW will now fully replace the starter motor with a redesigned unit that eliminates the overheating risk. The repair will be carried out free of charge. Dealers were notified on September 25, 2025, and customer notification letters are scheduled to be mailed on November 17. Owners can also check their vehicle identification numbers on NHTSA.gov starting the same day. The recall is officially filed under NHTSA number 25V644.

What Owners Should Do

Owners of affected vehicles are encouraged to contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 with any questions or to arrange a service appointment. They may also contact NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 for further information.