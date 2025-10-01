BMW of North America today released its third-quarter 2025 sales figures, showing significant growth across both the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S. BMW delivered 96,886 vehicles in Q3 2025, a 24% increase over the 78,128 vehicles sold during the same period in 2024. Year-to-date, BMW sales now stand at 275,385 units, up 8.5% compared to the 253,840 sold through the first three quarters of last year. Passenger cars accounted for 42,035 units in Q3, up 19.1% from last year, while light trucks – including SUVs and crossovers – saw an even stronger jump, up 28.1% to 54,851 units.

“BMW customers remain enthusiastic about our product portfolio and the diversity of our drivetrain offerings,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO, BMW of North America. “Together with our dealer partners, we head into the final stretch of 2025 well positioned to surpass last year’s record total for BMW sales in the U.S.”

Electrified Models Approach 20% Share

Through the first nine months of 2025, nearly 20% of BMW’s U.S. sales were either battery-electric (BEV) or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles. However, Q3 results for electrified models slipped slightly. BMW sold 16,096 electrified vehicles in Q3 2025, down 2.8% compared to the 16,557 sold in Q3 2024. Despite the decline, demand remains strong as BMW continues to expand its EV and PHEV lineup, with the upcoming Neue Klasse models expected to bolster sales further.

MINI Posts 37.6% Growth

MINI also reported impressive gains. The brand sold 7,270 vehicles in Q3 2025, representing a 37.6% increase over the same quarter in 2024. Year-to-date, MINI sales are up 24.6%, with 21,862 vehicles delivered compared to 17,551 in the same period last year. The strong performance is attributed to MINI’s fully renewed product portfolio, including new electrified offerings and updated design across the lineup.