For three years running, the BMW 1 Series M Register has hosted the world’s largest gathering dedicated to one of BMW M’s most beloved modern classics: the BMW 1 Series M Coupé. What started as a passion project has now grown into a phenomenon, and at the 2025 annual gathering, history was made. For the first time ever, more than 100 examples of the compact legend came together, with a jaw-dropping total of 105 cars descending on the Nürburgring.

The timing couldn’t have been more perfect. Taking place during the famed 1,000-kilometer race weekend, the sight of so many 1Ms provided what many fans called the true highlight of the event. For those who still remember the car’s 2011 debut, it was a reminder of why this “baby M” left such a giant mark on BMW history.

A Parade Led by History

Saturday delivered perfect late-summer weather as the 105-strong convoy lined up for two guided laps of the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Fittingly, the pace car was a legendary BMW 2002 turbo, the spiritual forefather of the 1 Series M Coupé.

As the cars roared through the Green Hell, Valencia Orange naturally dominated the field, reflecting the 1M’s iconic launch color. It’s also the color of my own 1 Series M Coupe, one of just 700-plus examples officially delivered to the United States. Seeing dozens of Valencia Orange cars snake their way through the Nordschleife was a goosebump moment—not just as a journalist, but as a fellow owner.

But the convoy wasn’t entirely orange. Sapphire Black and Alpine White models added contrast, while one particularly rare sight drew plenty of attention: the only 1 Series M ever painted in Java Green. Nicknamed the “Green Mamba,” it became famous when delivered at BMW Welt in Munich more than a decade ago—and it still stands out as a unicorn today.

Rain or Shine, the 1M Delivers

The Nordschleife laps set the tone, but Sunday brought a new challenge. Rain swept over the Nürburgring GP circuit, leaving the track slick and treacherous. Yet, 55 cars braved the conditions, putting on a spectacular demonstration of the 1M’s balanced chassis, rear-wheel drive agility, and the timeless character of its 340-horsepower inline-six.

Even with the weather working against them, participants left the track grinning. It was a testament to what made the 1 Series M so special in the first place: a purist’s driving machine with just the right amount of wildness.

Clearing Up the Numbers

The gathering also gave the Register the chance to settle one of the most persistent myths surrounding the car. For years, enthusiasts debated how many were actually built. Some sources claimed 6,309 units, while others cited 6,342. The answer, it turns out, is both: BMW built 6,309 for customers, plus 33 additional units for testing and development.

That makes the 1M even rarer than many had imagined—and gatherings like this even more significant. [Photos: Rene Hey – @cannoneer / Thomas Heiringhoff]