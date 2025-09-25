It’s been six decades since the late Burkard Bovensiepen set up shop in the Ostallgäu district of Bavaria. Originally a tuner, ALPINA was officially recognized as an automobile manufacturer by the German Federal Ministry of Transport in 1983. From the very beginning, the brand has specialized in subtly refining BMWs. They’ve been focusing on luxury grand touring rather than the M division’s performance-first approach.

To celebrate the milestone, an anniversary event was held this month at the Penzing air base in Bavaria. Unsurprisingly, it was a huge success. More than 2,000 people attended in over 650 cars, making what the company believes was likely the largest ALPINA gathering in history. The farthest visitors traveled from Estonia, Finland, and Sweden.

It was also likely the last official event before BMW takes full control. The existing partnership between the two companies ends on December 31, 2025. As a reminder, ALPINA became part of the BMW Group in March 2022, and starting in 2026, the parent company plans to introduce “more automotive offerings in the luxury car range.”

ALPINA has always been a niche marque for connoisseurs. Its best year came in 2021, when global sales surpassed 2,000 cars. The planned portfolio expansion sets the stage for a promising future, particularly if rumors about the 7 Series’ return prove true. The next X7 is also slated for the ALPINA treatment in Buchloe. Electric versions of both the sedan and SUV could follow.

BMW is expected to position its latest brand higher in the luxury hierarchy, bridging the gap between the 7 Series and the Rolls-Royce Ghost. Likewise, ALPINA’s interpretation of the X7 will be more luxurious than Munich’s own SUV while still staying clear of the Cullinan’s territory. However, elevating the brand will likely come at the expense of more accessible models. Consequently, the B3 and B4 are not long for this world.

The Bovensiepen family will carry on with the ALPINA legacy under their name. They’ve already unveiled a new Zagato-designed coupe based on the M4 Convertible. Featuring a completely new body, more power, and an interior wrapped in fine leather, the grand tourer stands out with its signature double-bubble roof. However, it won’t come cheap. We’ve heard it’ll cost somewhere between €400,000 and €500,000. It’ll be made in limited numbers, with each example requiring over 250 hours to complete.