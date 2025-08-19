After catching a glimpse of the new 2027 BMW G65 X5 interior for the first time just last month, we’re back with even more spy footage. This time, it’s nearly three minutes of the next-generation 2027 BMW X5 hitting the Nürburgring. While it doesn’t look a whole lot different than the last time we saw the camouflaged PHEV prototype, we do get a good listen to what appear to be both inline-six and V8 variants in the clip. Further evidence that the Bavarians are keeping the V8 around is always a glorious thing.

Inline-Six Howl and V8 Growl From the Next-Gen X5

Early in the video, we seem to view an inline-six variant of the 2027 BMW X5. At 0:39, you can clearly here the familiar roar of the B58 engine as it passes by. That said, it’s quite raucous — suggesting it could be some sort of performance trim. Since we’ve already heard rumblings that there may be more than one performance model coming, this could theoretically be one of them. Or, it’s just a prototype vehicle with a more aggressive exhaust than what we’ll see on a production model.

At the 2:33 timestamp, something even more interesting happens. We witness a camo clad G65 BMW X5 prototype rip by the camera sporting quad tailpipes and what certainly sounds like a twin-turbo V8 under the hood. While there are slight differences in the front bumper design, it’s tough to make out whether its actual body work that’s different or just clever use of camouflage. The differences in the bumper (particularly the center of the air intake in the bottom of the front clip) could even be explained as small as different sensors or cameras. The rear spoiler may also be slightly different, but again, it’s very difficult to tell. Wheels, headlights, and even roof rails appear to be identical otherwise, so we have few clues in other areas.

Watch the Clip and Decide For Yourself

These X5s are seriously moving, and it’s tough to make out any concrete details. While both trucks appear to be PHEV models — you can tell from the charging flap on the door — neither model seems to have given up any dynamism relative to the model we know and love today. The BMW X5 is the brand’s best-selling model. So, it’s important they get it right. The G65 will replace the G05 and the all-electric iX at a later date. Production should start in Q3 2026; expect more news coming soon. Watch the video below and see the new X5 tearing up the Nürburgring for yourself!