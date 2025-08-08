Every year, Pike’s Peak International Hill Climb attracts some of the most dedicated and fearless drivers. A legion of remarkable wheelmen (and, presumably, women) assemble just under 15 miles outside of Colorado Springs to drive arguably the most demanding hill climb in North America. For some drivers, there’s no limit to the lengths they’ll go to achieve their dream of conquering the 15,000-foot ascent. Lance Fenderson is one of them, piloting his 2020 BMW M2 CS Racing to the peak while towing a unique story in tow.

Lance’s Story

Lance Fenderson grew up racing, beginning his career by racing go-karts at the age of five. By age fourteen, he was part of F1600, an open-wheel racing series that serves as a feeder to IndyCar and the Indianapolis 500. But his career as a driver was not yet in the cards. Lance suffered a serious spinal cord injury in 2019 while playing lacrosse. “After being hit by an opposing player, my neck was immediately fractured. I was paralyzed on impact,” he says in an interview. Four broken vertebrae meant relearning to breathe and hours of physical therapy following a spinal cord injury that left him paraplegic — and, of course, a complete 180-degree turn on career aspirations.

Or at least it could’ve been. After grappling with his new situation, Lance went off to college and, largely, racing fell to the wayside. But, as anyone truly passionate about something knows, eventually, you come back to your true love. In 2024, Lance launched a comeback. “I needed to find myself again, because you should know what you like to do. That’s when I wanted to start racing again.”

Return to Racing

While hand controls in cars isn’t a new concept, Lance’s situation is a little unique. With only partial power over his hands, accommodations had to go further than even what regular paraplegic drivers have to go through.. Paddles and buttons, even, were off limits. Tricking out his ride — at the time, and M240iR — required shifting via inhaling and exhaling through a straw. With access to both a simulator and the kind of people who can make that kind of vision a reality, Fenderson was well on his way.

Next stop was BMW CCA GP Class, where he racked up podium finishes and earned the Spirit of Club Racing Flag. With his eyes eventually on competing in IMSA, he looked to his next metaphorical — and literal — mountain to climb: Pikes Peak. Gathering up sponsors that included BMW Motorsports and Yokohama, Lance made tracks for Colorado.

Even Bigger Hurdles

Though he made it to Pikes Peak, Lance has trouble catching a break. As if he hadn’t overcome enough, his car suffered severe damage the week before racing. “We had that crash during test weekend, and there was a lot of doubt about whether I could even make it back here,” Lance said in a video. But thanks to a team of seriously devoted sponsors and mechanics, Lance’s car was back together in time.

Indisputably, Lance’s story is one of passion and remarkable perseverance. We recommend giving the short video a watch — and supporting if you feel inclined — to see how success is possible even against the odds. [Photos: Insta 360]