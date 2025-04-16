The BMW Group will be attending Auto Shanghai 2025, running from April 23 through May 2. Among the vehicles wearing the iconic roundel, the core brand is set to host the Vision Driving Experience concept’s public debut. As for MINI? It’s going all out by bringing its entire lineup to China. Yes, every single car the Oxford-based automaker currently sells will be there.

That means everything from the three-door hatchback to the Countryman will be on display, including the full John Cooper Works range with both gasoline and electric powertrains, plus the Cooper Convertible. While MINI had been exploring the idea of an electric droptop, those plans appear to be on hold for now. Even so, the brand’s lineup feels complete, offering something for just about everyone. Well, except maybe a five-door JCW hatchback. While they’re at it, a return of the manual would make enthusiasts happy.

Come to think of it, something smaller in the spirit of the Rocketman concept wouldn’t hurt either. A true mini EV tailored for the urban jungle and priced more affordably would make a lot of sense. But making a small electric vehicle profitable remains a challenge, so the J01 is likely to stay the gateway model in the electric space for now.

MINI has had a strong start to the year, with Q1 2025 deliveries rising 4.1% to 64,626 vehicles. That’s no surprise, considering the BMW-owned brand essentially overhauled its entire lineup in 2024. In Europe, one in three MINIs sold between January and March was fully electric. In China, that number jumps to one in two. Overall, EVs made up 35.3% of MINI’s global sales in Q1.

Getting back to the Auto Shanghai 2025, there’s more to see. Alongside the full range of cars, MINI is also flaunting its JCW Lifestyle Collection next to the John Cooper Works Countryman at the show.

Source: MINI