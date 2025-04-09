BMW Manufacturing Co. in South Carolina has issued a firm statement to recent comments made by White House Senior Trade Advisor Peter Navarro, who questioned BMW’s business model in the United States during an interview on CNBC. Citing BMW’s Spartanburg, South Carolina plant, Navarro described current foreign automaker operations in the U.S. as “a scam,” suggesting American workers are left with “hindsight” jobs while profits and high-value manufacturing remain overseas.

“You take automobiles, what we’re doing now is a scam—like BMW comes to Spartanburg, South Carolina, and all we do is assemble German transmissions and autos, “Navarro said. “They get all the good jobs. They get all the good profits, and we get stuck with a hindsight.”

BMW, which has faced criticism from President Donald Trump in the past, wasted no time in defending its legacy, footprint, and economic impact in the United States. The automaker pointed to its deep investment in American manufacturing, particularly in Spartanburg—its largest production plant in the world.

BMW Spartanburg: More Than Just Assembly

In a detailed statement, BMW outlined the scale and scope of its Spartanburg operations. The plant spans over eight million square feet and includes three body shops, two paint shops, two assembly halls, and a metal stamping facility. Since its opening in 1992, BMW has invested more than $14.8 billion into the facility, which now employs over 11,000 associates. The workforce builds 1,500 vehicles daily—roughly 400,000 per year—with parts sourced from hundreds of U.S. suppliers.

BMW also emphasized its role as a leader in U.S. automotive exports. In 2024 alone, the Spartanburg plant exported approximately 225,000 vehicles valued at over $10 billion, maintaining its title as the largest U.S. automotive exporter by value. Since 2014, the plant has shipped more than 2.7 million vehicles abroad, with total export value exceeding $104 billion.

“Plant Spartanburg is not just an assembly plant,” a company spokesperson said. “It is a cornerstone of our global production network and a major driver of economic growth in the United States. We export more vehicles from the U.S. than we import into the country.” BMW manufactures the X3, X3 M, X4, X4 M, X5, X5 M, X6, X6 M, X7 and XM vehicles in Spartanburg.

Economic Impact and Jobs

Beyond production numbers, BMW highlighted the broader ripple effect of its presence in South Carolina. The plant contributes a total economic impact of $26.7 billion to the state economy and supports nearly 43,000 jobs, generating $3.1 billion in wages and salaries. These figures stand in stark contrast to Navarro’s implication that the plant does little for American workers.

Support from South Carolina Leaders

South Carolina’s political and business leadership swiftly rallied behind BMW in the wake of Navarro’s remarks. “BMW has been in South Carolina for over 30 years and has proven to be one of the best corporate citizens in our state,” said Senator Lindsey Graham on X. “Their presence is a major benefit to the South Carolina economy, and it is much appreciated.”

Congressman William Timmons echoed that support: “I can assure you that BMW is good for South Carolina and good for America.”

A Call for Trade Cooperation

BMW also used the opportunity to reaffirm its support for free trade and international cooperation. The company urged the U.S. and EU to reach a transatlantic agreement that eliminates trade barriers and fosters mutual growth. “Free trade and international cooperation are of immense importance worldwide, serving as key drivers of growth and progress,” the company stated. “They have always been a guiding principle of the BMW Group.”

