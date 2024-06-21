BMW Plant Spartanburg has marked its 30th anniversary with the opening of a state-of-the-art press shop, just in time for the upcoming launch of the new BMW X3. This new facility will handle the production of the X3’s outer skin, including its exterior body sides, doors, side panels, and tailgate.

During a ceremony in Spartanburg, Milan Nedeljković, BMW AG Board of Management member responsible for Production, emphasized the plant’s pivotal role in the company and the promising future ahead. “After 30 years of successful production, we are further expanding our commitment. In late 2026, production of fully-electric Sports Activity Vehicles will get underway here in Spartanburg – a further step towards strengthening our global resilience,” said Nedeljković.

BMW has invested over $200 million in constructing the 20,000-square-meter press shop, which took under two years from preparation to stamping the first parts. This investment has created more than 200 new jobs in various fields, including tool and die technicians, and electrical and mechanical maintenance for automated machinery. Dozens of associates from Plant Spartanburg trained at BMW Group press shops in the UK and Germany to prepare for this launch.

By 2030, at least six fully-electric models will be produced at the US plant. High-voltage batteries for these vehicles will be supplied from a new assembly facility in nearby Woodruff, where BMW is establishing a unit for sixth-generation batteries.

High-Tech Press Shop Produces Up to 10,000 Parts Daily

The press shop begins the automotive production process, handling large steel or aluminum coils unloaded from trucks using a 55-ton overhead crane. These coils are cut into blanks, which are then fed into a five-phase press line for forming into final body components.

Equipped with cutting-edge servo technology, the press line ensures high efficiency and precision. An overhead crane moves the correct press tool into each station, and robot-like automation technology, known as the “crossbar feeder,” transfers blanks between stations. Capable of running up to 18 strokes per minute, the line can produce over 10,000 components daily.

Once stamped, parts undergo quality control inspection using special lighting that mimics natural daylight, before being stacked into containers for delivery to the body shop. The plant also has a closed-loop material cycle for scrap metal, collecting up to 60 tons of scrap daily for recycling and reuse.

Nearly Seven Million BMWs in 30 Years

Since its inception, Plant Spartanburg has assembled more than 6.7 million BMWs. The plant employs over 11,000 people and manufactures more than 1,500 vehicles daily, making it one of BMW Group’s largest facilities globally. The campus features three body shops, two paint shops, and two assembly halls, and generates about 20% of its power from recycled methane gas and uses hydrogen fuel cell technology for logistics vehicles.