BMW sells the new M5 in 150 colors and with optional carbon fiber goodies. Despite being highly customizable, none of the G90s will ever look like this from the factory. Italian artist Davide Virdis has penned a one-of-a-kind version of the Bavarian super sedan. The special project is part of a newly founded BMW M Driving Experience Signature Series.

It’s an initiative part of the BMW M Driving Experience, inviting artists to work their magic on production models. The inaugural car is a 2025 M5 with a graffiti theme and several messages hidden in plain sight. For example, there’s a large CMJT logo on the hood, referencing “catch me just turning.” Around the charging port, Davide Virdis wrote the word snow in the phonetic alphabet: snəʊ.

Elsewhere, the rear doors feature “Leftward Yank” as a nod to the more popular “Scandinavian flick” term used to describe a rally technique. At the back, the fenders say, “Can we sit this one out?” It’s when drivers consider skipping an upcoming racing event. With a prominent graffiti theme and a wild combination of orange and neon, there’s a lot to take in.

BMW intends to show off the one-off car dubbed “M SNOW25” at forthcoming M Driving Experience events. The artist’s intent is “to evoke energy and power” with the M5’s wacky exterior. Davide Virdis plastered additional messages all over the body. It’s almost as if the G90 was customized in Need for Speed: Most Wanted. The car certainly stands out from the usual models brought by BMW to its Snow & Ice Experience events that take place in Sölden, Austria and in Arjeplog, Sweden. But these experiences don’t come cheap. BMW charges as much as 5,290 euros per person for the M Ice Max event held these days in Arjeplog.

There’s more where this came from, as additional vehicles will get the artsy treatment for the Signature Series from other people.

Source: BMW M / Instagram