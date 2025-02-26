MINI first jumped into the electric game with the Cooper SE (F56) in 2019, following on the steps of the 2009 MINI E. Fast forward to 2023, and the next-generation MINI Cooper Electric J01 is here, offering more range, power, and tech. But for those who want to take it a step further, German tuning shop AC Schnitzer has stepped in with an aftermarket package designed to dial up the sportiness without sacrificing efficiency.

Tuning for Precision, Not Just Power

Unlike traditional combustion engine tuning, where performance upgrades often mean squeezing out extra horsepower, AC Schnitzer’s focus with the MINI Cooper Electric J01 is on handling, aerodynamics, and driving dynamics. The tuner says their package is all about refining the chassis, adding visual aggression, and making sure the electric MINI still delivers that signature MINI feel.

One of the biggest upgrades is the suspension spring kit, which lowers the front axle by 20-25 mm and the rear by 5-10 mm. This reduces body roll, improves cornering grip, and makes the car feel more planted. Add in 10 mm wheel spacers on each side, and the stance is wider and more stable, reinforcing the car’s already playful nature. Beyond handling tweaks, AC Schnitzer brings in a front splitter and rear roof spoiler—not just for show, but to actually improve airflow and stability at higher speeds. Meanwhile, the AC1 alloy wheels (available in BiColor or black) in 7.5J x 19-inch size with 225/35 R19 tires give the car an aggressive, track-ready stance.

Inside, the upgrades are subtle but effective. An aluminum footrest adds a motorsport-inspired touch, reinforcing the idea that this isn’t just an ordinary electric hatchback. There is no word yet on the pricing for the tuning kit but AC Schnitzer has a page dedicated to the J01 MINI.

MINI Cooper Electric J01: Powertrain and Performance

For those who aren’t yet familiar with the latest MINI electric lineup, here’s a quick breakdown of its power and battery options:

Cooper E – 40.7 kWh battery, 184 hp (135 kW), 290 Nm, 0-100 km/h in 7.3 sec

Cooper SE – 54.2 kWh battery, 218 hp (160 kW), 330 Nm, 0-100 km/h in 6.7 sec

John Cooper Works (JCW) – 54.2 kWh battery, 258 hp (190 kW), 350 Nm, 0-100 km/h in 5.9 sec

With an estimated WLTP range of up to 402 km for the Cooper SE and around 371 km for the JCW, these electric MINIs offer decent range for a daily driver, while DC fast charging up to 95 kW allows an 80% charge in just 30 minutes.