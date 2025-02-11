Here is a new drag race by Carwow, but not just any drag race. It’s an unusual battle between two cars that couldn’t be more different. A hardcore sports car built for the track against a lifted, rally-inspired supercar. The BMW M4 CS (G82), a Bavarian precision-engineered track weapon, faces off against the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, a V10-powered off-road supercar. Two all-wheel-drive machines, but with completely different philosophies.

Engines fire up, the G82 M4 CS with its S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six, delivering 551 horsepower and 650Nm of torque, while the Sterrato’s 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 screams with 610 horsepower and 560Nm. The BMW sends power through an 8-speed automatic, while the Lamborghini uses a 7-speed dual-clutch.

Weight is quite important and not surprisingly, the BMW is heavier. The M4 CS weighs in at 1,760kg, the Sterrato at 1,570kg. But the biggest difference? The tires. The BMW is fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R rubber, made for grip and speed. The Lamborghini is rolling on all-terrain tires, built for gravel and dirt, not perfect launch conditions.

From a standstill, the M4 CS launches hard. Its xDrive system and launch control are some of the best in business, putting the power down with minimal wheelspin. The Lamborghini struggles off the line before finally hooking. By the time they hit the quarter-mile, the BMW has already sealed the deal. 10.9 seconds for the M4 CS, 11.2 seconds for the Sterrato.

But what happens in a rolling race? Here the Sterrato has the advantage of the lower weight and more power finishing by a car length ahead of the M4 CS.