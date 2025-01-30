It’s been a busy week for BMW. Aside from introducing the facelifted iX and the M3 CS Touring, it also rolled out a bunch of updates in Europe. Among those, there’s now a six-cylinder X3 diesel and faster charging for certain plug-in hybrids. The i5 has a longer range, and the 2 Series Gran Coupe has received two engines. Now, the M5 is already being tweaked, both the G90 sedan and the G99 wagon.

Ever since the seventh-generation model debuted in late June 2024, BMW has said it would offer the sports sedan with these two-tone Merino leather upholsteries starting in the spring of 2025. Taupe Grey/Deep Lagoon Pearl Effect and Black/Dark Violet are now available to order. They’ve already been embedded in the German configurator. In addition, you’ll find the Individual upgrades on the US website, albeit only for the Touring.

Although the two Merino leathers are a no-cost option in the US, it’ll cost you an extra €1,350 on an M5 ordered in Germany. That doesn’t seem fair, does it? Anyway, BMW didn’t bother to publish images, so we took screenshots from the configurator. BMW still doesn’t offer carbon fiber front bucket seats, not even as an option. However, logic tells us that could change later in the life cycle. It would particularly make sense to see them on a potential Competition Sport (CS) special edition.

In related news, in Europe, BMW is also applying a glossy black finish with a 3D effect to the trim and switches for the power windows, mirror adjustment, and tailgate button. This is not just for the M5 duo but also for the regular 5 Series Sedan (G60) and Touring (G61) versions.

BMW gave the M5 its first update before deliveries to customers even started. In late September 2024, the sedan’s charging power jumped from 7.4 to 11 kW. Doing so enabled the G90 to match the capabilities of the G99 introduced a month earlier.