The MINI John Cooper Works (JCW) is getting a fresh set of upgrades, and they’re perfect for those who love a little extra flair and performance—especially in winter. The new MINI Cooper JCW now features high-gloss Black and Chili Red aerodynamic parts, including winglets for the front and rear bumpers, side skirts, and a redesigned C-pillar. These updates don’t just look sharp; they also help improve air flow and stability at speed.

For snowy roads, the 17-inch JCW Star Spoke winter wheels ensure excellent grip, while a fixed JCW hub cover keeps the logo upright as you drive. Even the valve caps are red with the JCW logo, adding a fun and sporty touch. Asymmetrical Chili Red stripes on the bonnet, sides, and rear give the car a distinctive look. Black and red mirror caps with a checkered flag design nod to MINI’s racing heritage, while a red JCW tow strap on the grille adds a rally-inspired detail.

According these new parts celebrate MINI’s legendary motorsport past, including victories at the Monte Carlo Rally in the 1960s. They also bring a modern edge to the iconic JCW design. Back in the 1960s, the classic Mini stunned the world by dominating the Monte Carlo Rally, with wins in 1964, 1965, and 1967. Paddy Hopkirk’s triumph in the snow-covered twists of the Col de Turini is now an iconic story.

Beneath its new exterior, the MINI John Cooper Works is powered by a four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine pumping out 231 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque. Zero to 100 km/h comes in 6.1 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h. In the US market, the MINI John Cooper Works 2-Door has a starting MSRP of $38,200, with an additional $995 for destination and handling. For those seeking a sporty, open-top experience, the MINI John Cooper Works Convertible is priced from $43,700, plus the same $995 for destination and handling. Production for both models began in November 2024, with US dealership arrivals anticipated in January of this year.