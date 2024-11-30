The BMW Art Car Collection is a unique blend of art and automotive engineering, showcasing the creative genius of some of the most renowned artists of our time. Since 1975, BMW has collaborated with artists to transform their cars into moving masterpieces, reflecting contemporary culture and individual artistic styles.

In 2003, BMW introduced the BMW Art Car Museum Edition, a series of 1:18 scale miniatures that perfectly replicate the original Art Cars. These miniatures are not just scaled-down versions; they are meticulously crafted to include every artistic detail of the originals, making them perfect pieces of art in their own right.

The Museum Edition is sold in BMW dealerships, with each piece coming in an elegant acrylic display, on a grey base featuring the name of the artist and car model, accompanied by a small “Art Car” book, all contained in a red box. Today, these miniatures are highly sought after by contemporary art collectors, and their valuations are constantly rising. Additionally, they are often exhibited in museums or at art fairs.

The entire collection currently includes 17 miniatures, with notable exceptions being the conceptual works of Olafur Eliasson and Cao Fei, which do not have an official Museum Edition. For enthusiasts and collectors, the ArtCarMiniature website (www.artcarminiature.com) is a treasure trove of information, production numbers, and photos about these miniatures.

As we look forward to the new year, BMW Group Culture has announced the release of Art Car Miniature #20, Julie Mehretu’s V8 Hybrid, which will be available in the early months of 2025. [Photos: BMW and Jacopo Tagliavini]